MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.17%

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices began to grow after declining at the start of the trading session on Friday.

Thus, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.21% to 2,767.27 points and the RTS index lost 0.21%, reaching 852.23 points on Friday. The yuan to ruble exchange rate rose by 6.55 kopecks to 13.645 rubles.

By 10:18 Moscow time, the MOEX index started to grow and reached 2,777.71 points (+0.17%), while the RTS index amounted to 854 points (+0.17%).

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 13.67 rubles (+9.05 kopecks).