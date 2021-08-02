24 Russians are in Top 500 wealthiest men rating, Bloomberg reports

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Twenty-four Russians are in the list of the top 500 wealthiest individuals rating, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Severstal steelmaker’s owner Alexei Mordashov added $6.14 bln since 2021 year-start and has a total wealth of $29.2 bln. CEO of the Russian gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson earned $5.82 bln and saw his wealth increase to $30.6 bln. Vladimir Lisin, the owner of NLMK steelmaker, grew his wealth by $5.48 bln to $29.3 bln.

Board member of Novatek and the Russian petrochemical giant Sibur Gennady Timchenko (+ $4.52 bln), President of the oil producer Lukoil Vagit Alekperov (+ $4.01 bln), President of the Russian mining and metals company Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin (+ $3.36 bln), major shareholder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov (+ $3.11 bln), Board Member of the Skolkovo Foundation Viktor Vekselberg (+ $1.82 bln), and member of the Federation Council Suleiman Kerimov (+ $0.88 bln) are also in the billionaires index.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is headed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, followed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Bloomberg has been publishing the Index since March 2012.