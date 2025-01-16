Russia ships first batch of wheat to Togo — Russian embassy

HARARE, January 16. /TASS/. Russia has launched wheat exports to Togo by shipping the first batch of 27,000 metric tons to that country, the Russian Embassy in Benin and Togo informed.

"The first batch of 27,000 metric tons was dispatched to the African nation," the Russian diplomatic mission said on its Telegram account. "Wheat safety and quality checks were made prior to shipment; all the documents are in order where compliance is concerned," it noted.

Russia boosted its export supplies to Africa by 35% over the first ten months of last year, the embassy said. Egypt, Algeria and Kenya are among the top buyers.