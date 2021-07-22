Nord Stream 2 to provide European consumers with cheaper gas — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will provide European consumers with cheaper gas through a shorter supply route, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Thursday.

"Gazprom has always approached Nord Stream 2 as an economic project. Its goal is to ensure the reliability, stability and diversification of gas supplies to the EU market as well as to lower the cost of gas for end consumers due to a shorter transport route — almost 2,000 kilometers less to the territory of Germany than through the gas transportation system of Ukraine," Miller said.

He added that Nord Stream 2 also guarantees compliance with modern environmental requirements. In particular, carbon dioxide emissions through the gas pipeline are 5.6 times less than those along the transit route through Ukraine due to the smaller number of compressor stations.

The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. Since December 2020, the laying of the pipeline has been resumed, now the work is being carried out by two Russian pipelayers — Akademik Chersky and Fortuna.

Earlier, it was noted that Nord Stream 2 is important for Europe to achieve climate goals. The head of the Austrian OMV Rainer Seele, in particular, stated that gas is a very good solution to reduce CO2 emissions in the short term and recommended that Europe replace coal with gas.