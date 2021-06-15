Russia ranks third among top exporters to the EU — Eurostat

BRUSSELS, June 15. /TASS/. Russian commodity export to EU member-states amounted to 42.5 bln euro in January - April 2021 and put Russia to the third position in the list of top exporters to the European Union, Eurostat statistical agency reports on Tuesday.

Russian exports surged by 12.4% year-on-year over the first four months of 2021, compared to the export figure of 37.8 bln euro in the like period of the last year. Commodity export from EU countries to Russia grew by 7.3% from 25.9 bln euro to 27.8 bln euro in the reporting period.

China ranks first in the list of top exporters to the EU (139.4 bln euro), followed by the US with 71.4 bln euro. The largest importers of EU products over four months of 2021 were the US (125.4 bln euro), the UK (87.9 bln euro), and China (73.9 bln euro).