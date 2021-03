MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2021 surged by 1.64% to $70.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

Brent oil prices were above $70 per barrel last time in January 2020.

Brent oil futures later gained 1.77% to $70.59 per barrel.

WTI futures with the settlement in May moved up by 1.71% to $67.05 a barrel at the same time.