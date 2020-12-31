Hainan begins construction of public health center

HAIKOU, December 31. /TASS/. Hainan begins construction work to establish the infrastructure of a public health center. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the total investment will amount to more than 1.3 billion yuan (about $ 200 million).

As part of this project, the provincial government will build a new branch of the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as a clinical public health center. The new complex will be located in Haikou's Meilan district (the administrative center of the province), the total building area will reach 148,300 square meters.

According to local government plans, the establishment of a public health center will make a significant contribution to the province's ability to prevent, control and treat major infectious and chronic diseases. Moreover, the new center is expected to strengthen Hainan's ability to respond to public health emergencies.

The construction of a public health center in the province is being carried out in accordance with the master program for the creation of the free port on Hainan. According to this document, local authorities need to "boost the establishment of a disease prevention and control system and build a provincial center for disease prevention and control that meets high standards."

On June 1, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council published the General Development Program for Hainan's Free Trade Port, according to which an effective mechanism to stimulate sustainable and long-term growth should be finally formed in Hainan by 2025. It is expected that thanks to new methods, many of which are being introduced in China for the first time, the province will be able to fulfill a number of key socio-economic tasks necessary to form a powerful financial and economic center in the country’s south. It is assumed that by 2035 both the economic and innovative potential of this region will be maximized, and it will become one of the most attractive places for international investors.