QR-code registration system may be extended to retail enterprises

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The QR-code system currently established in Moscow nightclubs could be extended to other retail and service enterprises, says Moscow retail and service department chairman Alexei Nemeryuk.

"Currently, we believe that this [guest registration] system works, and quite well. Apart from the enterprises, covered by the mayoral decree, it has been voluntarily adopted by many other catering venues - cafes and restaurants. Voluntarily. Maybe, it will be used in other retail enterprises of Moscow," Nemeryuk said.

He added that Moscow established control over night venues attendance, which allows for prompt epidemiological investigation in case of infection among patrons, and therefore Moscow authorities have no intention to restrict the night establishments’ operation.