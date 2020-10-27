Moscow won’t shut down nightclubs, restaurants after sanitary watchdog’s recommendations

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow authorities have undertaken measures to control visits to night establishments that ensure immediate epidemiologic investigation in case visitors get infected, additionally, a significant decrease in the dynamics of incidence has been observed, so restrictions on night establishments are not planned, Moscow Mayor’s spokeswoman Gulnara Penkova reported, commenting on the recommendations of Russia’s top sanitary doctor.

"In Moscow, measures of digital control have been undertaken over visits to restaurants and clubs working late. This measure ensures immediate control and epidemiologic investigations in case visitors get infected. There is a significant decrease in growth dynamics of COVID incidence observed in the city. Proceeding from this fact, currently we consider it possible to refrain from closing any sectors of the economy," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Russia’s top sanitary doctor, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova issued a decree recommending prohibition of entertainment events and work of enterprises in the food service industry from 23:00 to 06:00 due to the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to the document, the final decision should be made by the regional leaders. Additionally, it is recommended to introduce additional measures to protect people over 65 years of age and those with chronic illnesses, increase disinfection measures in public transportation, taxicabs, shopping centers, theaters, concert halls, and movie theaters. The decree will become effective on October 28.