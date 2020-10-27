Russian watchdog reinstates face mask mandate in public places, on transport

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, has mandated mask wearing in places of mass gatherings, on public transport, including taxis, and in elevators.

"All those residing in Russia are obliged to ensure the use of hygienic masks in order to protect the respiratory system in places of mass gatherings, on public transport, including taxis, in parking lots and elevators," Popova said in an order published on the government’s website containing legal information.

The watchdog specified that places of mass gatherings included public spaces in settlements and city districts, specially designated territories outside settlements and public spaces in buildings where more than 50 people can gather in certain circumstances.

Popova requested regional heads to enforce the order, which will take effect on October 28.