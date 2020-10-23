Over 46,000 people in Moscow fined for not wearing face masks since September 1

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. More than 46,000 people in Moscow have been fined for not wearing face masks since September 1, chief of Moscow’s Main Control Department, Yevgeny Danchikov, said on Friday.

"Inspections are first of all held at big shopping centers, offices, cinemas, theaters and sports and concert facilities. Since September 1, more than 46,000 people have been brought to administrative liability. It means that some people are dodging obligatory use of face masks and gloves," he said.

According to Danchikov, sanitary watchdog agencies, police and other organizations have been holding inspections since the outbreak of the epidemic’s second wave.

Both visitors and employees of trading centers and shops in Moscow are obliged to wear face masks and gloves. The measure was imposed from May 12 in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. People without masks and gloves are not attended to at shops. If a person refuses to put on a mask or leave a shop, employees can call the police.

The fine for not wearing face masks and gloves stands at 4,000 rubles (over 52 US dollars) per person.