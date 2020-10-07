Mosow deputy mayor blames citizens who refuse to wear face masks for growing COVID-19 rate

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are convinced that the current growth in coronavirus cases in the Russian capital is caused by total non-compliance with the face mask requirement, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We have returned to the figures observed this spring. After the lengthy period of spring isolation and summer vacations, people returned to the city. But, in my opinion, the main reason is behavior. Despite the high incidence of the disease, the requirements of face masks and social distancing are absolutely not being observed," she said.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 35,732,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,237,504 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 988,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,663 fatalities nationwide.

Moscow is the hardest-hit region in Russia, and daily numbers of new cases are on the rise. Overall, 311 559 cases of the infection were registered in the city so far, including 4,082 in the past day. A total of 255,100 people have recovered, 5,401 died.