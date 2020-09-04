Kremlin refrains from comments on entrepreneur's words about uneven development of regions

MOSCOW, September 4. / TASS /. Russian presidential spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the words of entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska about uneven development of Russian regions on Friday, noting that the businessman has the right to his own opinion.

"Deripaska is a very experienced, knowledgeable entrepreneur who implements very complicated and complex projects, often very successfully. And he has the right to his own point of view, which is discussed at expert forums," said Peskov.

As reported in a number of media outlets, Deripaska, while addressing the Stolypin Forum on September 3, spoke about uneven development of the regions due to the fact that the country's authorities, in his opinion, give priority to Moscow. At the same time, he avoided a direct answer to the moderator's question whether the transfer of the capital would be a way out of the situation, but cited as a positive example the transfer of the capital from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the 18th century.