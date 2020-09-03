Moscow named most attractive city for air travel in fall

MOSCOW, September 3. / TASS /. The capital of Russia, Moscow became the most attractive city for air travel in the fall of 2020, according to the results of a study by experts of the online service OneTwoTrip, the press service of the Moscow Tourism Committee informed on Thursday.

"Moscow became the most popular air destination this fall, according to a study of a travel planning service. Moscow accounts for 20% of the total number of air tickets bought for the fall. At the same time, the price of a trip this year has decreased by 15% compared to last year - from 5,700 rubles ($75.75) to 4,800 rubles ($64)," the press service said.

Sochi ranks second in popularity among Russian cities. The demand in this direction has doubled compared to last fall, while ticket prices have hardly changed.

"The third most popular city is St. Petersburg, where tickets have fallen in price by 10% compared to last fall, according to a study of the online service OneTwoTrip," the agency said.

The committee noted that it is possible to plan a trip to Moscow and other cities of Russia this fall on the Russpass platform, where travel offers from the Altai Republic, Krasnodar Territory, Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Tomsk regions, Chechen Republic and other regions of the country are already available.