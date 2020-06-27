Russia’s travel industry to recover by next spring, says head of tourism agency

KALININGRAD, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s travel industry may recover after the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told TASS.

"Tourism may recover earlier than by the end of 2021, meaning as early as by spring of 2021. Moreover, we suggest that hoteliers and travel agencies together with regions should address extension of this resort season by the end of October 2020," she said.

The recovery of Russia’s travel industry will start from domestic tourism. A full-fledged summer tourist season will start on July 1 this year. Doguzova said earlier that 67 Russian substituent entities would be ready to accept tourists from the country’s regions by that time.