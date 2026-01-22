Share of home-made UAVs in Russian market should reach 70% by 2030 — govt

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The share of domestically produced unmanned aerial systems in the Russian market, including airplanes, helicopters, and multi-rotor drones, is planned to exceed 70% by 2030, according to the Russian government’s documents reviewed by TASS.

In accordance with the plan for structural changes in the national economy approved by the Cabinet, it is planned to gradually increase the share of Russian unmanned aerial systems in the market. Thus, this figure is expected to be 45.9% by 2026, increasing to 49.8% by 2027, 54.9% by 2028, 62.5% by 2029, and reaching 70.3% in 2030.

Furthermore, according to the document, the Russian authorities will focus on boosting the economy’s technological development level in the unmanned aerial systems industry. By 2030, this figure is expected to reach 81.1%.

Previously, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov indicated that the annual volume of the Russian unmanned aerial systems market by 2030 would exceed 46,000 items. The minister said that the main goal is to ensure that the share of domestic systems in total demand by that time exceeds 70% and that technological independence exceeds 80%.

At a meeting on the development of autonomous systems earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "I would like to emphasize once again: the deployment of autonomous and unmanned solutions is certainly not a passing trend but a necessity. It is a path toward strengthening our country’s global competitiveness, addressing socioeconomic development challenges in the context of a tight labor market and demographic constraints, ensuring security, and, ultimately, safeguarding Russia’s sovereignty."