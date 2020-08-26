Cabinet drafts national program for development of Far East until 2035

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian government has prepared a national program for the development of the Far East until 2035, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
"At your instruction, we have prepared a national program for the development of that region until 2024 with the prospect of development until 2035," the Prime Minister said.
According to Mishustin, the authorities contacted with residents of the region to improve the Far East Mortgage and Far East Hectare programs and solve the issues of emergency housing.
The national program takes into account all these issues, Mishustin said He reiterated that when developing the program, experts from the Ministry of Development of the Far East and the Arctic held consultations with representatives of the public.
"As a result, the final document sets the guidelines for the development of each of the eleven regions of the Far Eastern Federal District, takes into account their specifics, contains specific steps that are necessary to achieve the goals set by your decree," Mishustin told the President.
He specified that the national program sets detailed plans for the development of every settlement it includes, for example where it is necessary to build a sports complex or a sports ground, what settlement needs a hospital or a rural health post.
The national program also determines economic measures, which, according to Mishustin, were discussed in detail at a corresponding meeting in Blagoveshchensk.