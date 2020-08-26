Cabinet drafts national program for development of Far East until 2035

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian government has prepared a national program for the development of the Far East until 2035, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"At your instruction, we have prepared a national program for the development of that region until 2024 with the prospect of development until 2035," the Prime Minister said.

According to Mishustin, the authorities contacted with residents of the region to improve the Far East Mortgage and Far East Hectare programs and solve the issues of emergency housing.