Rossiya Airlines to open two daily flights to Antalya from August 10

ST. PETERSBURG, July 30. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines will open two daily flights to Antalya (Turkey) from August 10, tickets for the first flights are almost sold out, the company’s press service told TASS.

"For the first time, Rossiya Airlines opens two daily regular flights to Antalya from August 10. The loading of the first flights is already close to 100%. The delayed demand of passengers who traditionally vacationed in Turkey during their summer holidays had a great impact on sales," the company’s representative said.

Rossiya Airlines was registered in St. Petersburg in 1994.