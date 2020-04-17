Mail.ru Group launches Microsoft and Google competitor in corporate mail market

Earlier, Mail.ru Group has already launched Myteam corporate messenger, Teambox cloud service for business, and Atom browser, which together with the new mail service for corporations form a single platform for business, the company said. The mail service uses the client’s server, ensuring data security, and selects the best ways to process data in order to reduce the load on the server and save storage space.

According to the company’s Deputy Vice President, Head of Cloud and Business Services Egor Ganin, the product was created on the basis of Mail.ru, the largest mail service in the country with about 100 mln users. "Many Russians have personal mailboxes on Mail.ru, which means that in implementing the solution, the company’s employees will not have to relearn and get used to something new, which will significantly reduce the company's costs," he said.