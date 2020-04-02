Keeping jobs, earnings even in pandemic environment is unconditional priority, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. An unconditional priority for Russian authorities is to preserve jobs and earnings of citizens in the coronavirus pandemic environment, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in his televised State of the Nation Address.

"When implementing measures to combat the epidemic, we should not forget that it is no less important now to preserve jobs and earnings of citizens. This is a common priority for the government, regions, and the business," Putin said.

"The efficient and sustainably operating economy underlies solution of key tasks, including in the healthcare sector also," the head of state noted.

Putin requested Russians "to continue exercising utmost attention to requirements of authorities and recommendations of doctors and specialists, take care of themselves and their nearest and dearest ones."

"Our common responsibility and mutual support have been and remain the most important and certain cases - decisive ones," he added.