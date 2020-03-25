Eurasian Economic Commission to reduce import duties to certain foods, drugs over week

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) acting as a supranational regulator of the Eurasian Economic Union, is going to slash import duties to zero for certain foods, goods for children and drugs over the week, EEC Trade Minister Andrei Slepnev told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have also discussed today a range of issues being a response to higher demand in our stores for essential purchases: foods, disinfectants, and so on," the Minister said. The decision was made to finalize the list of goods for temporary zeroing of tariff protection measures and reduction of duties, Slepnev said.

"This pertains to foods, infant food, a broad range of medical items, pharmaceuticals and components for their production - that is, to essential goods with higher demand noted indeed at present," he said. The decision will be made in coming days, the official added.