Minsk agrees to supply first batch of oil from Russia, at non-premium price - Belneftekhim

MINSK, January 4. / TASS /. Belarus has agreed to supply the first batch of Russian oil at a price without a premium; in the near future, the country will receive the necessary volumes of raw materials for the non-stop operation of Belarusian refineries in January, Belneftekhim said in a statement on Saturday.

"Work on concluding contracts for the supply of hydrocarbons from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus at a price excluding a premium to suppliers continues. Today, documents are being drawn up with a Russian company to pump the first batch of oil purchased at a price without a premium," the concern noted. It clarified that "the volume of raw materials expected to be delivered in the near future, as well as the accumulated resources, will ensure the uninterrupted operation of domestic oil refineries in January 2020."

Earlier, TASS sources reported that the problem with the supply of Russian oil arose due to the fact that Belarus asked to remove the premium to the contract price of oil.