US OFAC excludes three Russian companies from sanction lists

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. The United States removed three Russian companies from its sanction lists related to cybersphere operations, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

Russia’s TSAO, Vertikal and Yunikom companies were removed from the black list, OFAC says.

Restrictions against these companies were introduced on December 5. According to Washington, they were related to Denis Gusev, a member of the Evil Corp hackers group. Gusev was the general manager of these companies and helped hackers with financial operations, according to the version of the US agency.

The US financial authority did not explain causes for removing Russian companies in the note to amendments to sanction lists.