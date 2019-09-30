Amderma airport’s renovation due in 2022

TASS, September 30. Renovation of the airport complex in Amderma will be completed by July, 2022, the Nenets Autonomous Region’s authorities told TASS on Monday.

"We have all the necessary paperwork, <…> and the airport will begin working before July, 2022," the regional government’s press service said.

The airport will have upgraded runway, taxiways, terminals and equipment. The federal budget allocates 787.92 million rubles ($12 million) for the project.

The airport in Amderma began working in 1956, and to 1993 it was used as a military airfield. Its runway of concrete is 2.6km long, the width is 50m. The airport may serve aircraft of up to 200 tonnes - those are Antonov An-24, Yakovlev Yak-40, An-26, Tupolev Tu-134, An-30, Ilyushin Il-76, An-2 and helicopters of any kind.

Amderma is a town in the Nenets Autonomous Region’s east. The population is 600 people. The settlement is 420km from the region’s center Naryan-Mar. The settlement’s history began from development of a fluorite mine there. An air regiment’s base worked in Amderma between 1956 and 1993. Amderma will be a base for development of the Timan-Pechora oil-and-gas bearing province’s northern part.