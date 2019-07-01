Situation around Rolf car dealer will not affect Russian investment climate, says minister

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov does not expect the situation around the Rolf car dealer to affect the country’s investment climate.

"As far as investment climate in concerned, there are different situations connected with violations, though they are not going to affect investment climate in general," he told reporters on Monday when asked whether the criminal case initiated against Rolf’s owner would affect Russia’s investment climate, adding that it is not right to "judge about investment climate by one company."