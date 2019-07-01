Situation around Rolf car dealer will not affect Russian investment climate, says minister

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov does not expect the situation around the Rolf car dealer to affect the country’s investment climate.
"As far as investment climate in concerned, there are different situations connected with violations, though they are not going to affect investment climate in general," he told reporters on Monday when asked whether the criminal case initiated against Rolf’s owner would affect Russia’s investment climate, adding that it is not right to "judge about investment climate by one company."
The minister noted that he had not learnt the files of the criminal case against the company’s management. "I find it difficult to provide comment as I am not aware of the core of the case itself, first of all, I have not learnt it," he said.
Rolf is one of the largest dealer holdings in Russia. Its offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg were searched last week. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against the owner Sergey Petrov and several managers of the company for withdrawal of 4 bln rubles ($63.4 mln) abroad.