Russia’s mass-produced Kuryer combat robot can be controlled via smartphone

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. The Kuryer (Courier), Russia’s most widely deployed combat robot in the special military operation zone, is capable of firing weapons, laying and clearing mines, and evacuating the wounded - the platform, which an operator can control with a standard smartphone, was unveiled at the Technoprom forum, a TASS correspondent reports.

The ground robotic system was developed at the Kaps manufacturing company in collaboration with specialists from the Omsk Armored Engineering Institute (OABII). The Kuryer has a range of more than 10 km and is controlled via fiber-optic cable, cellular communication, or a radio channel. The robot is equipped with AGS-17 grenade launchers and 12.7-mm PKT and NSVT machine guns. It is capable of covertly laying mines on a road, carrying out diversionary maneuvers, and firing to destroy targets.

"The robot lays mines on a road in the evening while no one can see it, and by the morning, the enemy will already be driving along it. In addition to this turret, we can mount completely different add-on modules here. It could be a smoke-generating system, or it could be a laser device for mine clearance," Vyacheslav Kalabin, a cadet at the OABII, a corporal, and a member of the All-Russian Society of Inventors and Innovators (VOIR), told TASS.

The vehicle is also equipped with a thermal imager and 360-degree cameras, and can deploy TM-62 anti-tank mines. "This is the most combat-ready and most widely used robot to date," Nurzhan Rakimzhanov, a representative of the Omsk branch of VOIR, told TASS. The developers did not specify the exact number of systems deployed on the front line, but noted their widespread use in the combat zone.

To transport cargo and personnel, the robot is coupled with the Troyan modular transformer trailer. The platform’s adjustable width allows not only for the transport of soldiers but also for the covert delivery of other compact robotic systems under a tarp--they can be quickly unloaded via folding ramps just before carrying out a combat mission. The inventors also demonstrated to a TASS correspondent how the Kuryer operates when evacuating wounded personnel from the battlefield.

About the forum

The 13th International Forum for Technological Development -- Technoprom 2026 is taking place in Novosibirsk from August 26 to 28. Delegations from 40 countries are participating. The forum’s motto is "Russian Science is the Foundation of Technological Leadership." A major part of the program is devoted to the launch of the Siberian Circular Photon Source in Koltsovo and the operation of other megascience facilities. The program also includes the Intelligent Systems and Medicine of the Future tracks.

TASS is the general media partner of the Technoprom forum.