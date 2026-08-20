Each Tornado-S, Sarma projectile can be programmed with flight mission — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. An individual flight mission can be programmed for each guided projectile of the Tornado-S and Sarma multiple launch rocket systems, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"The Tornado-S provides the capability to program individual flight missions for each guided projectile by the onboard automated guidance and fire control system. <…> The new wheeled system, Sarma, possesses the same capabilities," the corporation stated.

Rostec noted that these systems allow the vehicles to engage point targets, and the warhead’s power, combined with its accuracy, allows them to destroy even deeply buried targets at significant distances with minimal ammunition expenditure.

The Tornado-S is designed to strike military equipment, troop concentrations, and individual or group targets. The system can engage artillery and missile units, troop command posts, air defense systems, and other enemy targets, including heavily fortified ones.

The Sarma is a lighter version of the Tornado-S. The multiple rocket launcher features fewer launch tubes while retaining the same 300-mm caliber. Its firing range also exceeds 100 km. These MLRS systems’ deliveries to the troops started in 2025.