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Anti-Russian sanctions

EU toughens requirements to traceability of diamonds

The importers of polished diamonds are olbiged to provide a due-diligence statement confirming that the diamonds were not mined, processed or produced in Russia

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union made tougher requirements to traceability of diamonds to confirm that these were not mined, cut or produced in Russia, the European Commission (EC) said.

"The traceability requirements for diamonds have been tightened, obliging importers of polished diamonds to provide a due-diligence statement confirming that the diamonds were not mined, processed or produced in Russia," the statement indicates.

"The relevant legal acts will shortly be published in the Official Journal of the EU," the EC added.

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Sanctions vs. Russia
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