Russia’s Zanoza-10 FPV drone equipped with AI — manufacturer

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. As part of a comprehensive upgrade, Russia’s Zanoza-10 FPV drone has been equipped with artificial intelligence for automatic target acquisition, the manufacturer, Zanoza Drones, told TASS.

"Based on feedback from the line of engagement, we carried out a comprehensive upgrade of the Zanoza-10’s hardware, significantly enhancing protection against external and onboard interference, which guarantees the stability and clarity of the radio signal under the harshest combat conditions. The most important stage of the product’s development to date is the built-in artificial intelligence system. This solution enables automatic target acquisition during the final phase of the flight path, which significantly improves strike accuracy even in the event of a complete loss of video signal or severe interference," the company stated.

Zanoza Drones emphasized that this approach has made it possible to significantly increase the unmanned aerial vehicle combat effectiveness. "The presence of AI also reduces the operators’ workload, allowing them to focus on the tactical situation," the company added.

It was previously reported that more than 11,000 Zanoza FPV drones of various models have been delivered to Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine since 2022.