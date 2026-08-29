NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is increasingly losing on the battlefield, while Russian forces continue to liberate territories, US investigative journalist and the International Secretary of the American Communist Party (ACP) Christopher Helali told a TASS correspondent.

"The Ukrainian regime, the regime in Kiev, is losing on the battlefield. It is losing more and more day in and day out. It is losing territory, which is being liberated, thankfully, by the heroic soldiers of the Russian army," Helali said.

According to him, Washington, Brussels and other Western capitals are attempting to portray the Kiev authorities differently from how they act in reality. "So, when Washington, Brussels or other powers try to show Kiev different than it is, it simply is what it does, and it is a terrorist regime. There's no doubt about it," the journalist said.