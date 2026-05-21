Russia deploys strategic missile systems to field positions in major nuclear drills

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian mobile strategic missile systems have deployed to field positions during major nuclear drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Mobile strategic missile systems have moved to combat patrol routes and deployed to field positions," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the drills involve over 64,000 military personnel, more than 7,800 pieces of armament, military and special equipment, including over 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships and 13 submarines, among them eight strategic missile-carrying submarine cruisers, according to the ministry’s data.

The drills are also focused on measures to practice jointly preparing and employing nuclear weapons based on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the ministry said.