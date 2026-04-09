Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys over 60 Ukrainian UAV control posts since early April

BELGOROD, April 9. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) specialists from the 11th Army Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian UAV control centers in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of April, chief of the 11th Corps’ UAV countermeasures squad, call sign "Karta," told TASS.

"During active combat operations, unmanned aerial vehicle and artillery crews of the 11th Army Corps of Battlegroup North have identified and inflicted significant fire damage on more than 60 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle control centers in the Kharkov Region since early April. Good weather conditions allow aerial reconnaissance to quickly locate and identify the Ukrainian drone launch and control points," he said.

Karta noted that Ukrainian UAV control and launch centers are a high-priority target for Russian troops. "The enemy is being subjected to comprehensive firepower from artillery weapons and attack drones. They destroy command posts, equipment, and Ukrainian military personnel," the soldier said.

He added that the Ukrainian troops’ positions are being detected by exposure of camouflaged dugouts, as well as by the use of command antennas and signal amplification.