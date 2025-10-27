Russia uses weapons very selectively — legislator

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia uses its weapons very selectively, even in its combat areas, said Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee.

"[Western countries] know perfectly well that almost all our weapons have no counterparts. We just use them in accordance with the decision of the president – very selectively, even in the zone of a special military operation," the deputy told reporters.

Kartapolov added that, if Russia deemed it necessary, "there would have been one big funnel filled with water long ago" in place of Ukraine.