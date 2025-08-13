Zapad 2025 exercise to practice planning use of nukes, Oreshnik missile — Belarus

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Zapad 2025 military exercise will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik missile system, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced after presenting a report to the republic’s President Alexander Lukashenko.

"This is an important element of what is predominantly strategic deterrence. We should be ready for everything, as requested by the head of state. We can see how things stand on our western and northern borders, and we cannot be complacent about the unfolding militarization and military activities. We demonstrate our openness and peace-loving nature, but the gun powder should always be kept dry," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian defense chief as saying.

Members of the Belarusian military and their Russian counterparts will also practice planning the use of the Oreshnik missile system during the joint drills next month, he stressed.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that "nobody wants to use nuclear weapons." However, he warned, his country will use "all weapons it has at its disposal" in response to any attack on the republic. The Oreshnik missile system which Russia promised to deploy in Belarus before the end of the year is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, too, he said. Also, he added, the deployment of nukes on Belarusian soil by Russia altered the tone of communication with the United States and other Western countries.

On March 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at Minsk’s request, similar to what the United States had long done on the territory of its allies. On April 25, 2024, Lukashenko confirmed that several dozen nuclear warheads had been stationed in Belarus.

Under the latest agreement on security guarantees that took effect in the Union State earlier this month, the two countries view Russian nukes as a key factor in preventing nuclear conflicts or military conflicts involving conventional arms, as well as a means of containment that can only be used as an absolute last resort.

The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad 2025 will run on September 12-16 in Belarus. The joint exercise will focus on employing groups of forces for ensuring military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State. Among other maneuvers, Belarusian and Russian servicemen plan to practice repelling air strikes and fighting against enemy sabotage groups.