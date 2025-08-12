Defense contractor delivers batch of new Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of new Sukhoi Su-34 frontline bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"The United Aircraft Corporation has delivered new Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Defense Ministry of Russia. The aircraft have replenished the fleet of operational/tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The aircraft have been manufactured under the defense procurement plan for this year," the press office said in a statement.

The new aircraft have undergone a full cycle of factory trials and testing in various operational modes and have flown to the airfield of their operation, it said.

"The Su-34 frontline bomber has long proved to be the best in its class. The aircraft’s capabilities enable pilots to operate successfully in theaters of military operations and employ both unguided and guided air-launched weapons. The aircraft is needed in present-day combat operations and our aircraft factories have ramped up production rates and ensure smooth deliveries to the troops," the press office quoted Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko as saying.

The Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to strike ground (waterborne) and aerial targets, and also infrastructure sites shielded by air defenses and located at considerable distances from the aircraft’s airfield. The frontline bomber operates effectively under enemy fire and jamming day and night in adverse weather conditions and can also carry out aerial reconnaissance.