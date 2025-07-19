MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian military units lost more than 1,195 servicemen in the special operation area over the past day, according to data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine lost 155 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup North, more than 230 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup West, up to 125 in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup South, more than 450 in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup Center, up to 190 in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup East, and more than 45 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup Dnepr.

Battlegroups North, West and South

Units of the battlegroup North improved their tactical positions and struck manpower and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized and airborne assault brigades and an assault regiment in the areas of the settlements of Varachino, Ryzhevka, Yablonovka, Yunakovka, Alekseyevka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov area, strikes were carried out on units of two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Gatishche and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. Ukraine lost an armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, four artillery guns and an ammunition depot.

Units of the battlegroup West improved their positions along the forward line and struck formations of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, and assault brigade and an airmobile brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Sinkovka and Novy Mir in the Kharkov Region; Korovy Yar, Karpovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost 2 armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV, 18 motor vehicles and 2 field artillery guns. A US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station, two electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of the battlegroup South took control of better positions and struck manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized and airmobile brigades and a brigade of territorial defense in the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Serebryanka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbinovka and Belaya Gora of the DPR. The enemy lost two artillery guns. A fuel depot and a materiel depot were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East and Dnepr

Units of the battlegroup Center improved their tactical positions. They struck formations of five Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade and an airborne brigade, a Marines brigade, two brigades of territorial defense and two National Guard brigades in the areas of the DPR settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Zverevo, Petrovskoye and Udachnoye. Ukrainian armed formations lost three armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and three artillery pieces, including a UK-made 155 mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit.

Units of the battlegroup East continued advancing deeper into the enemy's defenses and struck manpower and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades, a Marines brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novogeorgiyevka and Ivanovka in the Dntpropetrovsk Region and Zeleny Gai in the DPR. Ukrainian forces lost four armored fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery station.

Units of the battlegroup Deipro struck formations of Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the towns of Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region. Five motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed.