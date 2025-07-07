Russia ratifies protocols on transit, temporary stationing of CSTO forces

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia has ratified protocols on transit and temporary stationing of forces, complementing the agreements on defense cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

After the documents were passed by the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, and endorsed by the upper house, the Federation Council, they were signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to minor technical adjustments, the documents regulate situations where military forces of a member state may operate on the territory of an ally.

They also define key terms, including "crisis situation," which, according to the document, refers to circumstances posing "a threat to stability, security, territorial integrity, or sovereignty" of a country or the entire region. One of the protocols sets time limits for the transit of troops and equipment within the CSTO. If transit is required to repel aggression, the authorization process must be completed within 24 hours.

The country whose territory is used for CSTO troop transit must "ensure the necessary conditions for the unobstructed and cost-free movement of personnel and equipment" by land or sea. It also "provides lodging and access to property at no cost." In addition, the host nation is required to secure troop deployment areas and refuel aircraft free of charge.

Both documents were signed in Astana on November 28, 2024. The protocols bear the signatures of the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Armenia did not sign.