Belarus, Russia working on joint drone venture — analyst

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Work has already been started to launch the construction of a joint Belarusian-Russian drone factory, a Belarusian analyst told TASS.

Earlier, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus Dmitry Pantus said at the MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition in Minsk that Belarus and Russia are discussing establishing a joint civilian drone venture. Civilian drones can become military purpose drones, he added.

"As far as I know, work to design such a factory and launch its construction is underway already," said Major-General of the reserve Igor Korol, who is an analyst with the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.

"Setting up the production of dual-purpose unmanned aerial aircraft on Belarusian soil would certainly contribute to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Union State," he said.