Nuclear power unit of Kursk NPP to be shut down in case of danger — Rosatom chief

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The only functioning power unit of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be shut down if the situation gets worse but so far there is no need to do so, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Such an option was considered, including with the engagement of security structures. However, the Kursk NPP is very important and plays a major role in energy supplies to the entire region. This is particularly important right now, amid challenges and the crisis situation in the Kursk Region. So far, a decision to shut it down has not been made. Out of four units, one is functioning, it is highly needed in this energy hub. If the situation gets worse, of course, we will shut it down. Yet I would like to reiterate that so far, we think that the existing security measures are enough to protect the power plant from an attack," the Rosatom chief assured.

Earlier, commenting on the situation at the Kursk nuclear facility, Likhachev noted that all the necessary measures are being taken to protect the station.

About Kursk NPP

The Kursk NPP near the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region is one of the four biggest power plants in Russia and is a major node of the country’s unified energy system. Kursk NPP-2 is being built to replace the retiring power units of the existing plant. The commissioning of the first two power units of Kursk NPP-2 is planned to be synchronized with the decommissioning of the first and second power units of the operating plant.

About forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

