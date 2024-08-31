MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The daily losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction amounted to 400 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 400 servicemen and 18 armored vehicles, including one tank, three armored personnel carriers and 14 armored combat vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces, three mortars, one electronic warfare station, and 7 vehicles," the ministry said.

Units of Russia’s North battlegroup repelled six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup, supported by army aviation and artillery fire, repulsed six attacks of enemy assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Borki, Bakhtinka, Komarovka, Malaya Loknya, and Matveyevka," the ministry said.