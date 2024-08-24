Russian Armed Forces liberate one more settlement — official

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 810th detached Guards marine infantry brigade of the Black Sea Fleet liberated one more settlement in the Kursk direction, Deputy Head of the Main Military Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces and Akhmat Special Force Head Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The enemy is being destroyed daily by all forces. The situation is such that our units below - 810th brigade units - took a settlement and continue the mop-up. We are holding and destroying the enemy from the top," the general said.