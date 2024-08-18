Russian air defense downs 7 HIMARS rockets, 27 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense downed seven HIMARS systems, one Hammer bomb and 27 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense systems downed one France-produced Hammer guided bomb unit, seven US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and 27 drones, with 11 of them outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 639 Ukrainian warplanes, 282 helicopters, 30,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,320 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,411 multiple rocket launchers, 13,392 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,894 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.

Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian armed forces lost 420 troops, as well as two field depots and a fuel supply depot, in the area of Battlegroup South in 24 hours.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their tactical position, inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 24th mechanized, 5th assault brigades and the 24th assault battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Stupochki and Predtechino of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 420 troops and two cars. Two field ammunition depots and a fuel supply depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Battlegroup East

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East improved their forefront position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two brigades of the enemy in 24 hours, with the Ukrainian army’s losses reaching up to 100 troops and one tank.

"Units of Battlegroup East improved their forefront position, inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 33rd and 72nd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near settlements of Zelyonoye Pole and Vodyanoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic, one tank," the report said.

Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the area of Russia’s Battlegroup West reached up to 440 troops in 24 hours.

"Units of West Battlegroup took more favorable positions, inflicted damage on formations of the 14th, 30th, 67th, 440th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 117th territorial defense brigade near settlements of Petropavlovka, Tabayevka, Novoplatonovka of the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The counterattack by the assault group of the 241st territorial defense brigade was repelled. The enemy lost up to 440 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and six cars," the ministry said.

Special military operation progress

Russia’s army has liberated the Sviridonovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Units of Center Battlegroup have liberated the Sviridonovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active actions," the report said.

Russia’s army has destroyed a tank gun production facility, as well as US-made M270 MLRS and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ groups of forces have eliminated a tank gun production facility, a US-made M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket system and a US-produced HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system. Moreover, the enemy’s manpower and equipment in 163 regions were damaged, the report said.