Russian defense minister holds talks with delegations from Central African countries

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov met with military officers from Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger on the sidelines of the Army 2024 Forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As part of the international Army 2024 military-technical forum, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held working meetings with Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs of Burkina Faso Kassoum Coulibaly and Director of External Relations and Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Niger Senior Colonel Hamadou Djibo Bartier. During the talks, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation in defense, as well as issues of strengthening security in Central Africa," the ministry reported.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.