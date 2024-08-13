Russian troops to receive over 500 weapons systems under defense procurement plan

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Russian troops will receive over 500 weapons systems and more than 1 million munitions under state contracts worth almost 500 billion rubles (about $5.5 billion) signed at the Army 2024 international arms forum, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Armament Department Colonel General Anatoly Gulyayev said on Tuesday.

"We have contracts signed for the entire amount of the defense procurement plan for 2024 and actually for 2025 (98% as of today) and the Defense Ministry and industrial enterprises have assumed relevant obligations. That is why, this is an additional signing of contracts, as a result of which the Armed Forces will receive more than 500 basic weapons systems and equipment," the defense official said.

"The contracts signed and delivered today are worth about 500 billion rubles. Correspondingly, in addition to 500 basic weapons systems, we will also get about 1 million munitions of various caliber," the defense official said on the sidelines of the Army 2024 arms show after the signing ceremony.

The Army forum has become an effective venue for constructive cooperation, he stressed.

"The signing of state contracts in the process of implementing the defense procurement plan is one of the methods and forms of this cooperation," he said.

As the defense official recalled, at the opening of the Army 2024 international military-technical forum, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov highlighted basic conditions for achieving success in present-day military conflicts. One such condition is the provision of the Russian Armed Forces with precision weapons, Gulyayev said.

"Our joint task is to ensure the fulfillment of this condition, in particular, by implementing state contracts," he said.