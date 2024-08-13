Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to enter sea trials this autumn

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will enter sea trials this autumn after an upgrade at Sevmash Shipyard, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told TASS at the Army 2024 international arms show.

"Heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov is to enter contractor sea trials in the autumn of 2024. The plan is to transfer it to the Aerospace Forces in 2025," he said.

Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said earlier that the Admiral Nakhimov would be able to fulfil combat missions in any part of the World Ocean in any weather and climate, adding that the cruiser would serve for another 30 years after the upgrade.

The cruiser arrived for an overhaul in 1999, but real work began in 2013. The warship will carry 10 universal launchers for eight Kalibr-NK or Onyx missiles each and Zircon hypersonic missiles.