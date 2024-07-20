{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ex-Moldovan PM worried about military transit to Ukraine

CHISINAU, July 20. /TASS/. Former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu, who heads the Party of Development and Consolidation, has expressed concern about military supplies to Ukraine via Moldova.

"Moldova is being dragged into war. We have turned if not into a logistics hub then at least into a transit route for the delivery of various goods. Warplanes are landing here and so on. If the goal is not to drag us [into the conflict], then let the authorities explain what they are doing," he said.

"Moldova should urge the warring parties to stop military operations and establish peace. Moldova needs to support such initiatives and put forward its own ones instead of supporting the aggressive rhetoric of one of the parties. We must send a clear signal to the [Moldovan] authorities, warning them against entering conflicts and turning our country into an arena for confrontation between the West and the East. We need to make sure that the country does not turn into another Ukraine," Chicu emphasized.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity are in control of the country’s government and parliament. The Moldovan authorities pursue a policy aimed at severing ties with Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). As top officials call for Moldova’s accession to NATO, the country has started to reinforce its armed forces with Western countries’ assistance, causing concern among the authorities of the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria.

Tags
UkraineMoldova
Militarization of Norway’s north not to increase its security — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia does not pose a threat to Norway
Ukrainian army attacks over 20 residential areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Two drones were launched and 14 projectiles were fired at three villages in the Belgorodsky District
Software update that crashed Windows could have been released without testing — researcher
Arutyun Avetisyan said the outage affected Russia only a little because Crowdstrike stopped serving Russian customers in 2022
Russia delivers 11 strikes at Ukrainian air bases, military, energy sites over week
Almost 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported
Russian diplomats in France barred from contact with national athletes, fans at Olympics
Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov added that the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission will also be denied access to Olympic sports facilities
London’s support for Kiev only leads to Ukraine’s further collapse — Russian embassy
The embassy noted that "the new Labor government in the United Kingdom has managed to inherit their predecessor’s bad habit of playing 'the Ukrainian card' in any ambiguous situation and boost its self-esteem on the international arena through Ukraine"
China-Russia trade exceeds $116.8 bln in first six months of 2024 — Chinese customs
According to the agency, Chinese exports to Russia dropped by 0.8% to $51.6 bln in the first half of the year, while imports grew by 3.9% to $65.2 bln
Russia’s flour exports can be halved in 2024/2025 agricultural year — industry expert
According to the presentation, flour exports from Russia at the end of the 2023/2024 agricultural year amounted to 1.1 million tons
Trump says US fiasco in Afghanistan 'emboldened' Russia to launch special op in Ukraine
The politician said that the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was "the worst humiliation in the history of" the US
WSJ reporter Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage
Evan Gershkovich didn’t plead guilty
Blinken says global tech outage due to glitch, not malicious attack
Over the course of Friday, massive outages of Windows-based computers have been reported from all around the world by international banks, airlines, news media and other companies
Biden forgets Pentagon head’s name in BET interview, calls him simply ‘black man’
After Joe Biden was unable to recall Lloyd Austin’s name, he mentioned Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black woman
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Biden orders to stage poll on Harris prospects in election race — TV
According to ABC, the US President has become more responsive to calls for withdrawing from the race
Russia focuses on its interests in deciding Taliban’s place in banned organizations list
Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov noted that movement is not on the list of terrorists in every country in the region
Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan to develop eastern route of North-South corridor
The document was signed at the first transport trade and export forum North-South in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Contacts between Russia and Taliban grow closer — Ambassador
Afghan delegations took part in the International Economic Forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum, the IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, and other events
Taiwan says 20 Chinese aircraft approach island
The Taiwanese military "monitored the situation and responded accordingly"
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in unsuccessful attempt to launch explosive-laden drone
Fellow Ukrainian servicemen "did not even try" to render first medical aid to the wounded, Andrey Marochko said
FSB reveals Wehrmacht general’s testimony on how Hitler perceived enslaving Russia
The FSB published the testimony by former commandant of the Mogilev fortified area Major General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff who had surrendered to Soviet troops
Russia's global South partners understand goals of special military operation — Ambassador
According to Anatoly Antonov, nations of the world majority demonstrate their commitment to the struggle aimed at establishing an equal dialogue
Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban
"We can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," the Hungarian PM said in his address to Brussels
Biden uttered "personal insults" addressed to Putin — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Biden took the liberty of making such statements virtually every day
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Russian forces destroy two Patriot launchers in past day
Ukraine lost up to 140 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Senior Russian diplomat says US ambassador’s criticism ridiculous, refers it to NATO
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin regretted that some delegations had used the meeting to again make unfounded accusations against Russia and lambaste its actions
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Global IT outage has not affected operation of Russia’s largest banks — VTB, Sber
"All Sber’s systems are operating normally, we are not seeing any failures," the bank said
Moscow's import substitution measures cushion impact of Microsoft system failure — expert
Valentin Klimov stressed that Russia started planning for these contingencies a long time ago
American General calls for injecting major dollars into Latin America a la 'Marshall Plan'
According to Laura Richardson, such measures are essential due to the fact that Moscow and Beijing, unlike Washington, finance and help build infrastructure in Latin American countries experiencing economic hardships
Most CIS countries not affected by global Microsoft outage
The airport of Minsk operates as normal, with flights departing and arriving without delays
Microsoft's global outage has no effect on Russia's NPPs — Rosatom
The Rosenergoatom Concern also denied a report about a radiation accident at the Rostov nuclear power plant
Biden says he will resume campaigning next week
US President had to suspend participation in his election campaign after testing positive for Covid
Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions suffer damage
Air raid sirens went off and blasts were reported in several regions of Ukraine on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday
Israeli declaration against Palestinian state violates international law — senator
The deputy speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament said that the resolution passed by Israel’s parliament is deeply regrettable and frustrating
Musk calls global Windows outage 'biggest IT fail ever'
Earlier, the businessman reported that the social network X, which he owns, is operating normally amid a large-scale outage in the systems of Microsoft Corporation
Sanctions show London's lack of ideas for Ukraine — Russian Embassy
Diplomats also believe that the team of the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer "realizes the senselessness" of the actions taken
Russian Armed Forces repel five enemy attacks
According to senior officer of the group’s press center Yaroslav Yakimkin, the group's units defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades
Putin, Carlson didn’t spend long time talking after interview, Kremlin says
Tucker Carlson earlier told the media that he was able to speak privately with the Russian president after the recording of the interview
Russian prosecutors say Gershkovich spied on Uralvagonzavod company on orders from CIA
The reporter was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison
West resists efforts to form fair multipolar system — Russian ambassador to US
According to Anatoly Antonov, countries realize that the West’s neo-colonial practices of resorting to force for solutions lead to nothing good, and many examples can be seen in history
Orban sees Trump election victory as best hope for Ukraine peace
The Hungarian prime minister also reiterated his key conclusions from trips to Ukraine and Russia, outlined in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel that was published by the Hungarian government on July 18
Russia found ways to keep defense industry going despite Western sanctions, Blinken admits
The US Secretary of State noted that the restrictions had created a "growing powerful weight on Russian economy and Russia's future"
Putin offers condolences to Vietnam’s president over death of Communist Party chief
The Russian president met with Nguyen Phu Trong in June during his visit to Vietnam
Moscow analyzing new EU sanctions rules on control of companies — Kremlin
In particular, criteria for determination of control of companies have been revised to 50% and higher whereas previously the issue was about holding more than 50% of capital
Railway infrastructure suffers damage in Kharkov Region
A series of explosions was reported in Kharkov on Saturday morning
Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region leave six civilians injured in past day
Five of them suffered injuries in the town of Shebekino
Air defense forces destroy over10 UAVs in Russia’s Rostov region
According to governor Vasily Golubev noted that there were no casualities
Kremlin says Kiev’s decision to restrict transit of oil from Russia political
"The situation is rather critical for our clients, though it does not depend on us," Dmitry Peskov said
Israeli airstrikes kill 11 in northern, central Gaza Strip
According to the broadcaster, six people were killed in Israeli attacks on a residential building and a group of civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza
Taliban turn into Moscow’s allies in fight against terrorism — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, terrorists captured across Afghanistan are held in solitary confinement in the country’s largest Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital Kabul
Microsoft failure shakes Western industries, while sanctions work in Russia's favor
Earlier, Russia’s media watchdog said that it had not been notified by Russian companies about any problems caused by the Microsoft outage
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Press review: Russia eyes response to US weapons in Germany and EU looks to militarize
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 19th
Russia ready for dialogue with all countries interested in Eurasian security — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stressed not all of the global players demonstrate such a constructive approach as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
MAKS-2024 aerospace salon will be held online — Rosoboronexport
The MAKS air show is held once every two years
Trump says he seeks re-election as US president to save democracy
The Republican candidate vowed to restore peace and harmony across the world if re-elected president
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
West trying to make another anti-Russia out of Finland — Security Council
Washington, 'under NATO’s umbrella,' has turned Finland into a dependent semi-vassal,"Rashid Nurgaliyev pointed out
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
North Korean leader meets with Russian military delegation
The need for the military cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia for purposes of supporting mutual security was discussed
Zelensky plans personal meeting with Trump
He also congratulated US ex-president on his nomination as the Republican Party's presidential candidate and condemned the assassination attempt against him
Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan says Taliban ‘pushes’ IS out
Dmitry Zhirnov said that movement would put more pressure on them if the US did not block Afghanistan's national assets
Russian President Vladimir Putin's trust rating remains stable — poll
The Russian government’s approval rating stands at 52.3%
Tel Aviv attacked by Iranian drone launched from Yemen — IDF
"Iran supports, funds, and arms its proxies in the region, in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, as seen last night," Spokesman Daniel Hagari said
Hungary sees Ukraine’s sanctions against Lukoil as ‘unfriendly decision’— Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto noted that the ban by the Ukrainian authorities on the transit of Russian oil through its territory was illegal because the supply of raw materials via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia was exempt from EU sanctions
FACTBOX: What is known about global Windows outage
It is reported that failure in operation of the data storage cloud platform Microsoft Azure resulted in cancellation of at least 130 and delay of over 200 flights of American airlines
Number of canceled US flights due to Microsoft outage surpasses 2,300
It was noted that 8.9% of all domestic flights in the United States are currently cancelled
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
IOC declares Olympic truce
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
18 Ukrainian drones shot down over Kursk Region during day
According to the acting governor, seven settlements in the Kursk Region came under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops and four settlements, as well as the Krupets crossing point were attacked by Ukrainian drones during the day
Trump speaks with Zelensky over phone to discuss conflict in Ukraine
US ex-president noted that the Ukrainian leader also condemned the assassination attempt and congratulated him on the successful Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Woman attempted to commit suicide in Ukraine due to denied draft deferment for husband
The woman was hospitalized
Microsoft says root cause of global outage resolved
During the day, there have been reports of outages of Windows-based computer devices from different countries
UNSC passes resolution establishing informal working group on sanctions
The Malta and the US-drafted document was passed on the consensus basis
Russia helps Africa no strings attached, unlike West — diplomat
Oleg Ozerov noted that the West’s arrogance, its use of the language of dictation and patronage "find no understanding with the Africans"
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Ural Airlines plane lands safely in Russia after one engine failed
Prosecutors are investigating the incident
Putin discusses security provision at mass events with Security Council members
The Russian president gave the floor to Federal Security Service (FSB) Head Alexander Bortnikov for a report
Battlegroup West howitzers destroy Ukrainian drones warehouse, takeoff point
The artillerists helped the infantry to advance and capture more advantageous lines
Infantry fighting vehicles to be protected against strike drones — developer
"The list of activities is extensive, from anti-drone canopies to active protection," the spokesperson of the company said
Boris Johnson believes Trump has courage to end conflict in Ukraine
According to UK ex-prime minister, "defeat for Ukraine would be a massive defeat for America"
Biden’s withdrawal from US presidential race only matter of time — media
According to the report, "senior Democrats are actively planning next steps should Biden decide to leave the ticket"
Belarus offers options for resolving situation around German national sentenced to death
Taking the German Foreign Ministry’s request into account, Belarus came up with specific options as to how the situation may unfold
Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with drone overnight
The Houthis used a novel UAV dubbed Jaffo which, according to the rebels, is capable of bypassing air defense systems
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon
During the strike, secondary explosions were identified in the area, suggesting the presence of additional weaponry in the structure
Over 30 foreign mercenaries killed in Kharkov Region since May — official
The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
US may stop helping Ukraine in future, says Blinken
Nevertheless, the US Secretary of State recalled a security agreement recently inked by the US and Ukraine
Parliament speaker highlights Russia’s ongoing support for Nicaragua
Volodin pointed out that 45 years ago, the Nicaraguan people had chosen their own path
Almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan destroyed — Russian Ambassador
There are 5% or less left, Dmitry Zhirnov said
US Republicans divided over support to Ukraine — prominent member
Donald Trunp "made it clear he'd like to end that war", a former Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson has told
Hungary’s Orban says keeping peace mission’s next steps under wraps to avoid interference
The Hungarian prime minister also pointed out that the recent assassination attempts against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and ex-US President Donald Trump were in fact targeting all politicians belonging to the "peace party"
Musk says Biden won’t be allowed to stay in the race
The businessman didn’t elaborate on who will convince the president to drop out
Microsoft outage 'dress rehearsal' for cyber warfare — expert
Australian information technology expert Richard Buckland emphasized that the disruption was not deliberate
France to form a Ukrainian army brigade in 2024 — TV
The Ukrainian military will practice at training bases in France, where French servicemen are normally trained before departing to missions overseas, France 3 television reports
Top Hungarian diplomat accuses Zelensky of pushing NATO toward conflict with Russia
Peter Szijjarto warned that neither Kiev’s accusations nor Brussels’ criticism would have any impact on his country’s actions
Russian, Afghan businesses refuse dollar in favor of rubles and Afghani — Ambassador
Dmitry Zhirnov noted that economic relations between Russia and Afghanistan, as well as the volume of trade between the countries are growing
