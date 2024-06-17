Almaz-Antey to display counter-sea drone systems at Navy salon

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey Company said it would display systems to fight sea drones and air weapons at the Fleet 2024 Navy salon in Kronshtadt on June 19-23.

"It will be possible to see mockups of Komar 3M47-01E turret and its upgraded 3M47-03E option. They are effective weapons to fight both air weapons and sea drones," it said.

The upgraded Komar fires 9M342 missiles of Igla-S and 9M120-1 Ataka missiles. It has a stabilization system for missile engagement at sea. Target tracking and missile launch can be automatic and manual.

The company will also display models of Palma automatic antiaircraft artillery complex with Sosna-R guided missiles. It protects against antiship missiles and smart bombs and fights hostile airplanes and helicopters, as well as small sea and coastal targets.