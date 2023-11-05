Russian air defense system intercepts 13 Storm Shadow, Neptune missiles in 24 hours

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense system intercepted 13 Storm Shadow and Neptune missiles in 24 hours, as well as eliminated 17 drones, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Air defense facilities intercepted 13 Storm Shadow and Neptune missiles. Moreover, 17 drones were eliminated near the settlements of Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Belogorovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Maryinka, Panteleimonovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Energodar and Tokmak of the Zaporozhye Region," the report said.