West makes money on Ukrainian conflict, does not need peace — Medvedev

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The West is not interested in negotiations on a peace settlement in Ukraine, because it is keen to make as much money as possible for its military-industrial complex, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told the media.

"Their speculations to the effect time is ripe to come to the negotiating table and start peace talks merely show how sly they are. They don't want this at all. They want to keep the military flywheel going in order to make money for their budgets," Medvedev said during a visit to the Army-2023 forum.

He recalled that Russian soldiers were "very successful" in burning Western-supplied equipment and would continue to do so. Against the backdrop of losses, the West periodically resumes "speculations that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table to find some compromises," Medvedev said.

"But we need to bear in mind that this is only part of the story, while the other part is the US military-industrial complex, and the European one as well, are making money on this. And this is a way for them to make mammoth profits by supplying their equipment to Ukraine. They are making money on this war," Medvedev explained.

During his visit to the exhibition of weapons seized by Russian forces during the special operation he took a look at many Western-made grenade launchers, anti-tank systems and small arms. He was also shown a US-made M777 artillery system, Hummer armored vehicles and Western communication equipment.

At the open exposition where captured armored vehicles are on display Medvedev was shown Ukrainian T-64BV and T-72AG tanks, a Swedish CV90-40 combat vehicle, as well as a Triton armored vehicle and a US M113 APC upgraded in the Netherlands. At the same exposition, Medvedev saw a burned Australian Bushmaster armored vehicle, a French AMX-10RCR wheeled tank, as well as British combat vehicles Husky, Mastiff and AT105 Saxon.