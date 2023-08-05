Russia’s Su-30 fighter shadows US MQ-9A Reaper drone over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A Russian fighter jet Su-30 has escorted an American reconnaissance drone MQ-9A Reaper, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told reporters.

"On August 5, 2023, Russian radar systems detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the waters of the Black Sea. A Su-30 fighter jet of the air defense units on duty was scrambled to identify the air target and to prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9A Reaper belonging to the US Air Force," the center said.

It was pointed out that as soon as the Russian fighter approached the foreign reconnaissance drone, the latter made a U-turn away from the state border of Russia. The plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces safely returned to its home air base. There was no unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace.

"The flight of the Russian fighter jet took place in strict accordance with the international rules on the use of airspace over neutral waters, in compliance with safety measures," the center stressed.